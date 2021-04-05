SingularityNET Trading Up 28.6% This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $337.88 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00681453 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028306 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGI is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,925,464 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

