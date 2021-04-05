Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.66. 29,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,883. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.