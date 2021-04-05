Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

SKX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,684. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Insiders sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 287,799 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 67.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

