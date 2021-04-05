Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Up to $18.75

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $19.75. Skillz shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 30,125 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Skillz alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.