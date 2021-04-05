SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 328.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of SkyWest worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $55.07 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

