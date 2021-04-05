SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.77.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,478.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85,266 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $73,939,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.