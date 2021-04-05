Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Sells $79,310.00 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,919. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

