Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase Sells 1,499 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $61,758.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 323,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,919. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,890,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,413,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,057,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,203,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

