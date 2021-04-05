Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Insider Tamar Yehoshua Sells 49,082 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. 3,206,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,919. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,413,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

