Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Sells $112,270.00 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $41.48. 3,206,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 250,161 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.