Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Sells $424,117.50 in Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNBR traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,287. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.28.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sleep Number by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

