Small Love Potion 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.36 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $21.27 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00674212 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028932 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 332,862,199 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

