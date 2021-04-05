Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Tops $20.46 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00681453 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 331,009,122 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

