Smart Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,833 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 22.3% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $23,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $59.98. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,929. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

