Smart Portfolios LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,495. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

