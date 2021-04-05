Smart Portfolios LLC Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.8% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.21. 263,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,724,103. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $153.96 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

