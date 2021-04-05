Smart Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 1.0% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,567,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $12,403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,488,553. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

