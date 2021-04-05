Smart Portfolios LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.73. 7,942,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

