Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 370 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smart Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.5% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,057.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,675,766. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $189.19 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

