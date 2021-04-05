Smart Portfolios LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,812,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.38. The company had a trading volume of 218,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,760. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

