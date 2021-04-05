SmartCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.72 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $903,900.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,982.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.65 or 0.03571671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.81 or 0.00354027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $620.32 or 0.01051706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.74 or 0.00452231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.53 or 0.00404404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.22 or 0.00325886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025894 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.