SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and $1.08 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,874.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.77 or 0.03607304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.18 or 0.00373989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $647.16 or 0.01099232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00447488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00425521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00328585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028824 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

