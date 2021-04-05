Smartshare Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $829,622.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 146.9% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $829,622.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00046720 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 353.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.