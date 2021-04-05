Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $1,982,100.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 673,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

