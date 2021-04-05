SmileyCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3,835.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $3,835.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 67.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 266.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 150.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.