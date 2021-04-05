Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.10

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 39847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several research firms have commented on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Smiths Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.