Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the lowest is $2.82. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $2.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $231.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.66. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $233.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

