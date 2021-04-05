Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,643 shares of company stock worth $248,313,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $236.79 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.