Snowflake (SNOW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

3/26/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

2/6/2021 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/5/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $341.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.47 on Monday, hitting $232.32. 2,228,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.48 and its 200 day moving average is $273.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,112,643 shares of company stock valued at $248,313,910. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

