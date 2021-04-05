Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Up 1%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €36.44 ($42.87) and last traded at €36.30 ($42.71). 116,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.94 ($42.28).

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is €35.50 and its 200-day moving average is €35.42.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.