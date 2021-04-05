Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.25 and last traded at $99.25. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLOIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.26.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

