Solana 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $257.11 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Solana has a market cap of $6.08 billion and approximately $257.11 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $22.66 or 0.00038482 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00670781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028938 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,408,391 coins and its circulating supply is 268,283,889 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.