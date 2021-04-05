Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,071. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $775.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Solar Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after buying an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Solar Capital by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

