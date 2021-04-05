SolarCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $797.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $797.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.00352050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004238 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000792 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,221,630 coins and its circulating supply is 64,796,021 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

