SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10,596.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $283.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

