SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $63,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 146.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $283.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

