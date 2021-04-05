SoMee.Social 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,813.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, SoMee.Social has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $26,813.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.26 or 0.00675562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00071065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028201 BTC.

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,677,895 coins. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

