SOMESING Achieves Market Cap of $33.37 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $179.89 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00074643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00294036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00097923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.02 or 0.00790936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017400 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.