Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sonic Automotive worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of SAH opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

