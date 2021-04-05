Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.65

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.65 and last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 47237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONVY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

