Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.47. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 54,227 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 240,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 152,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.