S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

SPGI opened at $362.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

