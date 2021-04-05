S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $397.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

SPGI stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $366.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $743,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in S&P Global by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

