S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $362.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.41. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

