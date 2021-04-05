S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lessened by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $743,879,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in S&P Global by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,678,000 after acquiring an additional 138,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $362.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.41. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

