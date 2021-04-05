Space Cow Boy Trading Up 4.7% This Week (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for about $38.12 or 0.00064337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $345,595.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00298392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00097248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00758237 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029050 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 83,642 coins and its circulating supply is 33,415 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

