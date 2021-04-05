Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $70,300.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $30,783.62.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $108,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $57,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $63,800.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $66,900.00.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 245,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,407. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

