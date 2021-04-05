Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Spark Power Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

TSE:SPG traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Spark Power Group has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

