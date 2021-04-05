SparkPoint (SRK) Hits Market Cap of $116.99 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $116.99 million and $7.09 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00054053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.54 or 0.00675910 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028880 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,963,101,559 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

