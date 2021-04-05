SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $61,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after acquiring an additional 745,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,710,000 after acquiring an additional 375,504 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,684,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,055,000 after acquiring an additional 141,813 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,616 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

